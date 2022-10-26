'Rhetorics To Make Headlines': BJP's Swipe At Asaduddin Owaisi Over His 'Hijab-Clad Woman PM' Remark

BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took a jibe at AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi over his remark that he wishes to see a woman wearing hijab as the Prime Minister of India. This came amid ongoing debate over 'Muslim PM' that started after Indian-origin Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the UK.

The MP from Hyderabad made this remark after reporters asked him about Rishi Sunak becoming the first Indian-origin as UK Prime Minister. “I wish to see a woman with the hijab as the Prime Minister of India,” he answered to media persons.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Owaisi said, BJP wants to eradicate secularism and equal opportunity for all in the country. Underlining the judgement in favour of the hijab, Owaisi said that one of the two judges in the Supreme Court bench gave his judgment in favour of the hijab. He said according to one of the two judges, it is necessary for Muslim girls to study and if they want to wear a hijab and go to study then there is nothing wrong with that.

Following a split decision by a two-judge SC bench, the hijab matter is with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for the constitution of an appropriate bench.

Responding to Owaisi's statement that BJP wants to destroy Muslim identity in India, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said he (Owaisi) makes such rhetoric to become a headline on TV channels.

“He deliberately makes such rhetoric so that he can be debated throughout the day and becomes the headline of the channel. He wants Hindu-Muslim tension to arise. He should know that if minorities have got rights anywhere in the world, then it is our country India,” Hussain said.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked Owaisi’s remark that he wants to see a Muslim woman as prime minister of India. He asked when a woman wearing a hijab will become president of AIMIM. Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla wrote, "Owaisi Ji hopes that a Hijab wearing girl becomes PM of India! Well, Constitution bars nobody but do tell us when will a Hijab wearing girl get to become President of AIMIM? Let us start with that?."

