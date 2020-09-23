The High Court declared a holiday for the court due to the heavy rain in the state capital and added that all hearings slated for today will be taken up tomorrow.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As heavy rain lashed Mumbai today morning, the Bombay High court declared holiday on Wednesday delaying the hearing on the bail plea of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, by a day. Now the High Court will hear the bail pleas of the two accused on Thursday.

"The Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for the Bombay High Court and today's board will be taken up tomorrow," Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Both Rhea and Showik, arrested by the NCB in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, moved bail applications in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court had yesterday extended till October 6 the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty.

In her bail application, Rhe Chakraborty said that she is innocent and NCB is "deliberately" trying to invoke stringent charges against her and her family. She also said that she has been subjected to a "witch-hunt".

Chakraborty also said she is just 28 years of age, and besides the probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), she has been subjected to three more investigations by police and central agencies, and a "simultaneous media trial".

Chakraborty said all of this has taken a "severe toll on her mental health and well being". Any further custody will worsen her mental health, she said in her plea.

Chakraborty further said in her plea that Rajput had been in the habit of consuming drugs, particularly, "ganja" since even before she got into a relationship with him.

While she would sometimes procure drugs for him in "small quantities", and would also "occasionally pay for them herself," she was in no way a part of any drug syndicate. She also said Rajput was the only one who was consuming the said drugs.

A special court in Mumbai had on September 11 rejected the bail plea of Rhea, her brother, and others observing that if she is released on bail she may alert other accused persons and they may destroy evidence in the matter.

The special NDPS court had also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Rajput's personal staff, Dipesh Uttam Sawant and Rhea's associate Samuel Marshal Miranda, who were also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case.

Three other accused persons -- Dipesh Uttam Sawant, Samuel Marshal Miranda and Abdul Basit Parihar -- have already filed their bail pleas before the High Court. The Bombay High Court had last week adjourned the hearings on the bail pleas of three accused to September 29.

(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan