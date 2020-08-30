New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Recently, several media reports claimed that actor Rhea Chakraborty has admitted to having drugs-related chats during a round of questioning with Central Bureau of Investigation. Now, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has cleared the air over these media reports. He downplayed such claims and said they would only take the official word from the investigating agency to be the truth.

“No time for all this. We go by what CBI, ED, police or NCB officially says in writing.” news agency IANS quoted Rhea's lawyer as saying. Earlier, Maneshinde had categorically denied the reports tand said that Chakraborty is 'ready for a blood test'. “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” he had said.

In screenshots of WhatsApp chats made public by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on her unverified Twitter page on Friday night, Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Siddharth Pithani talk of "doobie" (which Google defines as cannabis cigarette) and 'blueberry kush', the news agency reported.

According to a report in Times Now, the NCB has said that Chakraborty was using Rajput's funds for her 'own purpose'. The investigative agency has disclosed that the conversation between the 'Jalebi' actress and Rajput's caretaker, Samuel Miranda, revealed that the two were working 'in close ..coordination' and using the 'Kedarnath' actor's funds.

Earlier chats leaked in sections of the media allegedly had Rhea talking of using MDMA and also discussing marijuana. "In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once," she allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him: "You have MD?"

Last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the probe into the late actor's death investigation.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha