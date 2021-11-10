Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A Mumbai court on Wednesday accepted Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea to de-freeze her banks accounts which frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after being booked in connection with a drugs case following the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also ordered the anti-drugs agency to return laptop, mobile phone and other gadgets that were seized during the investigation.

"There is no strong objection from the respondent (NCB) to defreez the said accounts. In such circumstances, the applicant (Chakraborty) is entitled for defreezing the said bank accounts and FDs," the Mumbai court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested last year under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for procuring drugs allegedly for consumption by Rajput. However, the two were granted bail.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 last year and since then the Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

On July 25, Rajput's father had lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

An FIR has been registered against her and others at Patna for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The probe was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Later, the NCB started its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma