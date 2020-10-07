New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been released from Mumbai's Byculla jail, a month after her arrest in drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case. She was released hours after the Bombay High Court granted her bail, rejecting the Narcotics Control Bureau's theory that she had harboured and financed SSR's drug addiction.

While Rhea has been released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, the high court dismissed the plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. Calling the NCB's contention 'unreasonable', the Court said Rhea Chakraborty "is not part of a chain of drug dealers" and "has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits.

"I do not agree. Everybody is equal before law. No celebrity or role model enjoys any special privilege before the court of law. Similarly, such person also does not incur any special liability when he faces law in the courts. Each case will have to be decided on its own merits irrespective of the status of the accused," the judge said.

In her bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty had said that she and her brother were sole targets of a witch-hunt by multiple agencies who had found no evidence incriminating her. She had alleged that Sushant “used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit . “It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail,” she told the Court.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 this year. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police asked mediapersons not to chase, intervene or stop the vehicle of Rhea Chakraborty or any other person after their release from jail. "It is a danger to the safety and security of the person himself, the person whom he or she is following and people who are driving vehicles on road," an official told news agency PTI>

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha