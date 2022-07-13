Rhea Chakraborty Procured ‘Ganja’ From Co-Accused For Sushant Singh Rajput: NCB In Draft Charges

The Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death had filed a draft charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik and others. The NCB in its charges has claimed that Rhea Chakraborty received multiple deliveries of ganja from the co-accused, including her brother Showik, and these were handed over to Rajput. These draft charges by the anti-drug agency were filed last month.

According to the draft charges all the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy between March 2020 and December that year with each other or in groups to procure, purchase, sell and distribute drugs in "high society and Bollywood".

It further added that the accused had financed drug trafficking and consumed ganja, charas, cocaine and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances without valid licence, permit or authorization within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Therefore, they have been charged under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including sections 27 and 27 A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), 29 (whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy), as per the draft charges.

The draft charges maintained that "accused number 10 Rhea Chakroborty received many deliveries of ganja from accused Samuel Miranda, Showik, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput".

She made payments for those deliveries at the instance of Showik and the late actor between March 2020 and September that year, it added.

As per the draft charges, Rhea's brother Showik was in regular touch with drug peddlers and had received many deliveries from co-accused after placing orders of ganja and hashish/charas. These deliveries were handed over to Rajput.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month later. The NCB began its probe into alleged drug use in the film and television industry following the death of Rajput on June 14, 2020.

(With Agencies Inputs)