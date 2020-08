Actor Rhea Chakraborty's advocate has refuted Bihar Police's claim that she was "missing", and said till date she has not received any summons from them in connection with the death of actor-friend Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer has refuted Bihar Police's claim that she was "missing", and said till date she has not received any summons from them in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged a police complaint against Chakraborty and her family members last week accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Bihar Police earlier said their team had failed to locate Chakraborty.

However, her advocate Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, "The contention of Bihar police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Till today, no notice or summons has been received by her from the Bihar police."

Ms Chakraborty's statement has already been recorded by the Mumbai Police, Mr Maneshinde said.

"She has cooperated with the police as and when called, the statement said.

Mr Maneshinde in the statement reiterated that the Bihar Police do not have jurisdiction to probe the case and hence, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment on June 14.

Till now, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements of 56 people, including Mr Rajput's sisters, Rhea Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

A Bihar Police team is also in Mumbai for probing the ''abetment to suicide'' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna.

(with PTI inputs)

