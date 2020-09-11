Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been lodged in a single cell in Mumbai's Byculla prison. Her cell is next to that of Indrani Mukherjee, who is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been lodged in a single cell in Mumbai's Byculla prison. Her cell is next to that of Indrani Mukherjee, who is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. Rhea has been given a mat to sleep on with no bed or ceiling fan in her cell, according to reports. The actress, who is accused of cheating, harassment and driving his actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide, will be guarded by two guards in a three-hour shift.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on drug charges in connection with the death of Rajput. She stands accused of organising marijuana for her actor-boyfriend, who was found dead inside his Mumbai residence and sent to jail for 14 days. Her brother Showik was also arrested over similar charges and sent to NCB custody.

The actress and her brother had sought bail but a special court in Mumbai rejected their plea. Rhea Chakraborty will now remain in jail till September 22, while her brother till September 23. The court also rejected the bail pleas of the other five accused -- Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatara and Bashit Parihar -- arrested by the NCB in the same case.

The actress is likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail. Soon after the court rejected her bail plea, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that they will decide the future course of action on approaching the High Court after receiving the order copy.

The Narcotics Control Bureau in its remand application had claimed that Rhea Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has reportedly denied the charges and said that she was coerced by the NCB to make incriminating statements.





