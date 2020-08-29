Leaked WhatsApp group chats purportedly featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Ayush, Siddhartha Pithani, Samuel Miranda - all under the scanner of the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - have added to the claims that Rhea, who was the live-in partner of the late actor, was dealing in drugs.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Leaked WhatsApp group chats purportedly featuring Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhartha Pithani, Samuel Miranda - all under the scanner of the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - have added to the claims that Rhea, who was the live-in partner of the late actor, was dealing in drugs. In the WhatsApp group chats shared by an unverified Twitter account in the name of Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea purportedly asks she needed "doobie" to which one Ayush replies "rolling".

"Doobie required," Rhea Chakraborty writes. "Getting," replied a group member whose name could not be seen in the chats. "Rolling", Ayush Ssr replied to Rhea's message. Siddharth Pithani SSR then writes, "Miranda is here".

"Waterstones booking is cancelled for the day as required," writes the person whose name was not shown in the chats. Then Rhea sends back to back texts which reads, "I've left will be back in a few... please send someone up to lock the lift door and send tang for Sush and keep a boy up for him."

"Yes," someone replied. "Do we have a doob?" Rhea asks again after a few hours. "Checking, rolling and getting," one replied.

In another chat shared by the unverified handle from August 27, 2019, Samuel Miranda replied "Wow" to a message that read - "AK47 aur Blueberry Kush" that also carried a picture that looks like a weed.

Check the chats shared by SSR's sister below:

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma