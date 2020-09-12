Rhea Chakraborty Drug Case: The central probe agency, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant’s death case, also arrested seven people and seized about 4.5 kg of heroin, 445 grams of cocaine and 1.1 kg of marijuana.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Mumbai court dismissed the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty, the key suspect in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids at seven locations in Goa and Mumbai in connection to the drug angle in the high profile case.

The central probe agency, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant’s death case, also arrested seven people and seized about 4.5 kg of heroin, 445 grams of cocaine and 1.1 kg of marijuana. According to a report by news agency ANI, NCB has also detained a person, Karamjeet from Andheri West area of Mumbai in connection with the case.

The NCB is probing the alleged drug racket in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The probe agency has so far arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Sushant’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant.

According to a report by news agency IANS, the central probe agency will soon summon 25 prominent Bollywood stars in the drug investigations. The report claims that Rhea has accepted that she used to procure drugs for Sushant.

During the investigation, Rhea revealed about her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and Showik Chakraborty, IANS reported.

Rhea, Showik, 4 others may move HC next week

Meanwhile, Rhea and her brother Showik will likely to move the Bombay High Court after a sessions court in Mumbai rejected their bail pleas, said the 28-year-old actress’ lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

"Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," he said.

"The case against her is that she coordinated the delivery of drugs for her boyfriend (Sushant) and occasionally even made the payment for it...These allegations make for an offence that is bailable," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Following his death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NCB registered a case to solve the mysteries around his death.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma