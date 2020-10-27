Rhea also asserted that since the allegations against Sushant's sisters are of serious nature, the investigation agency must be afforded sufficient opportunity to investigate the case, her affidavit stated.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actor and the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhe Chakraborty, on Tuesday challenged the petition filed by Sushant's sisters, Priyanka and Meetu Singh, for quashing the FIR filed against them by Bandra police for illegally prescribing medicines to the late actor without consultation.

Rhea in her affidavit to the Bombay High Court reiterated her allegation that Sushant's sister Priyanka and a cardiologist associated with the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi had illegally prescribed medicines containing psychotropic substances to the late actor without consultation. Rhea has also requested the Bombay HC to thoroughly investigate the FIR filed by the Bandra police on her behest, as the 34-year-old had ended his life within a week of receiving those medicines.

In her affidavit, RheaChakraborty said, that on June 8 Sushant Singh Rajput received WhatsApp message from his sister Priyanka containing prescriptions, which prescribed him three medicines -- Nexito (5 milligrams), Librium (10 mg) and Lonazep MD (0.5 mg) -- and all these medications contain psychotropic substances such as chlordiazepoxide and clonazepam, as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Earlier Rajput’s sisters, in their affidavit to the court, have claimed that the medicines are not banned and the guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) on April 11, for telemedicine “allows the medicine to be prescribed to a patient even at the first consultation.”

“A bare perusal of the complaint along with the FIR shows that the statements made there do not make out any cognisable offence. The lodging of the complaint by Chakraborty was nothing but a feeble attempt on her part to scuttle the investigations against her and blame Rajput’s family members for his suicide, as she was on the verge of being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB),” Meetu and Priyanka's affidavit had stated.

"No criminality could be attributed to the petitioners especially when the complaint was solely based on medicines prescribed by a doctor", it added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for his films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Poche and Kedarnath among others had died by suicide at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Posted By: Talib Khan