The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty on the basis electronic evidence gathered from WhatsApp chats, text messages and other devices.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Bureau under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in the drugs case linked to the

death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra confirmed the news of Rhea's arrest and said that she will be produced before the Magistrate at around 7:30 pm.

The NCB will be seeking Rhea's custodial interrogation, citing the requirement of breaking the drug cartel. She has been be taken for medical examination at Sion Hospital where she will be tested for COVID-19.

According to a Times Now report, a makeshift lockup has been made in the NCB office for female prisoners where the actress might be kept when she is under their custody.

As per reports, the Narcotics Bureau has arrested Sushant's girlfriend and live-in partner on the basis electronic evidence gathered from WhatsApp chats, text messages and other devices. The reports further claimed that she will be produced before the court via video conferencing today.

After the news of Rhea Chakraborty's arrest emerged online, Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter and wrote, "God is with us".

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the actress was being hounded by three central agencies for being "in love with a drug addict".

"Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding a single Woman, just because she was in love with a Drug Addict and was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under the care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to the consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs," he said.

Responding to the development, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said: "Rhea is totally exposed in the sense that she had connection with drug peddlers. This has been established, that is why she has been arrested. NCB must have found evidence against her."

With Rhea, the NCB has so far arrested 10 people in the drugs case, including the actress' brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant.

The NCB said it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

Rhea, who has been named as an accused in the CBI probe in Sushant's death, had denied consuming drugs. She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana.

The arrest comes on the third of questioning of the actress by the NCB in the drugs case. Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.

The NCB probe began after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty that suggested talks about procurement, transaction and consumption of banned drugs.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta