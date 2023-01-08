'Revolutionary': Shatrughan Sinha Hails Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra

TRINAMOOL Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he has become a symbol of wisdom for youth.

Speaking to the news agency ANI Sinha said, "Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is revolutionary. His personality has become a symbol of wisdom for youth. The country has not seen any such yatra before. His aim is good and I wish him good luck."

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is revolutionary. His personality has become a symbol of wisdom for youth. The country has not seen any such yatra before. His aim is good & I wish him good luck: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha pic.twitter.com/hqZvpDsGFP — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is being successful and will pressurise the central government.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is succeeding in the nation's interest and will put pressure on the central government," Rajasthan CM told reporters in Jaipur.

On Sunday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra on resumed from the Dodwa-Taraori crossing, Haryana, and saw people gathered in large numbers, walking with enthusiasm.

Rahul Gandhi also addressed to media in Kurukshetra and said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him got an overwhelming response even in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

"Some said we won't be getting a response from people for the yatra in BJP-ruled states and in the Hindi belt but on contrary, we got a good response in these states and it's only getting improved," he said.

Gandhi also stressed that the foot march is against hatred and fear being spread in society as well as against unemployment and inflation. He then added that the aim of the Yatra is also to let people hear the true voice of the country.

"What is in the country's heart got to hear that directly (interacting with people). The Yatra has received good response in Haryana -- it is energetic, enthusiastic response," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)