Revised Covid Rules For Travellers From Six Nations Come Into Effect Today; Details Here

AMID decline in Covid-19 infections across the world, travellers coming to India from South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong will no longer be required to submit a pre-departure Covid test report. Earlier, the pre-boarding RT-PCR tests were made mandatory for travellers coming from these six nations.

The Centre has also eliminated the requirement to upload the ‘Air Suvidha’ form for passengers coming through six countries due to the global decline in coronavirus infections. The health ministry is updating guidelines for international flyers on time.

Here Are The Key Developments:

- The new guidelines will apply to the passengers from 11 am on February 13.

- The existing guidelines for the passengers were revised these six nations mentioned above witnessed a sustained and significant decline in the trajectory of Covid-19 cases.

- Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal in which he mentioned that the current mandate of pre-departure Covid-19 testing, has taken no more than 72 hours before the journey, and self-health declaration on ‘Air Suvidha’ for international arrivals from six countries was changed in response to the steady decline in Covid-19 cases.

- A decline of 89 per cent in the number of recently recorded Covid-19 cases has been recorded globally in the past 28 days compared to the earlier 28 days, as per the most recent situational update on Covid-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

- However, the Union Health Ministry will continue to monitor the emerging new variants and will further continue the testing for Covid-19 of 2 per cent of travellers coming to India from other countries.

- The random testing of passengers which was stopped in November was started again on December 24 due to rising coronavirus infections in China and adjoining nations.

- India continues to witness a decline in Covid-19 cases with less than 100 cases registered daily. As per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, India has registered 114 new coronavirus infections.