The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan has issued advisory for Indian nationals in Afghanistan to make 'immediate' travel arrangements to return to India as Taliban has captured 6 cities. Special arrangements are being made to evacuate diplomats and citizens from Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan has issued advisory for Indian nationals in Afghanistan to make 'immediate' travel arrangements to return to India amid the advancement of Taliban in the country. The Indian Embassy strongly advised Indian companies to 'immediately withdraw' their Indian employees out of project sites in Afghanistan.

"The security advisory is in continuation of the two other issued by the Embassy recently, on 29 June and 24 July 2021. The advisory provided in the above two Security Advisories remains valid and all Indian nationals in Afghanistan are requestad to take immediate necessary steps as advised in these two Security Advisories," the advisory read.

This comes after violence in parts of Afghanistan broke as the terror outfit Taliban captured 6 cities in the country. Many commercial air travel services discontinued their flights to several provinces in Afghanistan. Pointing this, the Indian Embassy asked its citizens to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights to India.

"As violence in many parts of Afghanistan has escalated, commercial air travel services to many provinces and cities are getting discontinued. All Indian nationals visiting, staying, and working in Afghanistan are strongly advised to keep themselves updated on the availability of commercial flights from venous pasts of Afghanistan and make immediate travel arrangements to return to India before commercial air services are discontinued to their place of stay/visit in Afghanistan," the advisory added.

Meanwhile, India has also made arrangements to evacuate its diplomats and citizens from Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif. the Indian consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif asked Indian citizens in and around the city to leave for New Delhi in a special flight that will depart on Tuesday (August 10) evening. Desiring Indian citizens should immediately convey their full name, passport number, date of expiry by WhatsApp at the following numbers: 0785891303 or 0785891301.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha