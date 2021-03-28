In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of corruption and said he had asked Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that a retired High Court judge will probe the corruption charges levelled against him by Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister has decided that the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai Police Commissioner will be probed by a retired high court judge," Deshmukh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had accused Deshmukh of corruption and claimed the Maharashtra Home Minister had asked Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Singh, who was sacked from the position of Mumbai Police Commissioner earlier this month, said Deshmukh had "repeatedly instructed" Waze to "assist in collection of funds".

"Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon'ble Home Minister, Maharashtra to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds for the Hon'ble Home Minister," Singh said in his letter.

Singh also moved the Supreme Court and sought protection from the Maharashtra government. His plea, however, was rejected by the apex court which asked him to approach the Bombay High Court. The court also asked Singh to make Deshmukh a party in his petition.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh refuted all charges levelled against him and said that an attempt is being made to mislead people by disseminating wrong information about him. In a video message, he said that he was suffering from COVID-19 during the dates which were mentioned by Singh in his allegations.

"After being discharged from the hospital on February 15, the doctor's advised me to stay in home quarantine for 10 days. So on February 15th itself, I arrived in Mumbai by private plane. And after that, on the advice of doctors, I used to go for Pranayam in the park late at night," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma