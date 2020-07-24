The restrictions on domestic flights imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic will remain in place till November 24

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The restrictions on domestic flights, including calibrated timings and price capping, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic will remain in place till November 24, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced on Friday.

The announcement comes after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last month said that price caps on domestic routes will be applicable well beyond August 24.

The domestic flight services resumed from May 25 after remaining grounded for over two months in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent curbs on public movement. The Centre had then placed lower and upper limits of pricing of tickets based on the flight duration for three months.

On May 21, the aviation regulator DGCA issued the government-decided fare limits for these bands -- domestic flights with less than 40-minute duration to have lower and upper limits of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, for 40-60 minutes Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500, for 60-90 minutes Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000, for 90-120 minutes Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000, for 120-150 minutes Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000, and for 150-180 minutes Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700.

As per the guidelines issued by the aviation ministry, passengers have to report at airport two hours prior to their flight's scheduled departure time and only those who have done web check-in are allowed to enter the terminal building.

Only one check-in bag is allowed and airlines does not provide any meal services in flights. Boarding for a flight commences 60 minutes before departure and boarding gate is closed 20 minutes before departure.

Puri had earlier this month said that he hoped that the number of domestic flights will reach 55 – 60 percent of the pre-coronavirus levels by Diwali this year. He had also noted a continous improvement in the domestic air traffic while stating that it had more than doubled by early July from the 30,000 fliers, who boarded flights on May 25.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta