Restrictions Due To Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal Leads To Traffic Scroll; Netizens React

AMID the ongoing republic day parade rehearsal, many areas of Delhi on Monday witnessed massive traffic jams with commuters stuck for several hours on road.

Meanwhile, many social media users also took to Twitter and shared pictures of areas including the DND flyover , ITO, Sardar Patel Marg, Kashmeri Gate, and many other areas of the national capital that were affected because of the traffic.

Take a look:

A Twitter user shared a picture of the traffic and wrote, "I am measuring Delhi's traffic today in #Fauda (a Netflix series) terms. How much of an episode of #FaudaSeason4 can you finish while stuck in traffic 50-60 per cent. Central Delhi is shut because of dress rehearsal/traffic restrictions of/for Republic Day parade, but all offices are open. Hence.."

I am measuring Delhi's traffic today in #Fauda terms. How much of an episode of #FaudaSeason4 can you finish while stuck in traffic 50-60%. Central Delhi is shut because of dress rehearsal/traffic restrictions of/for Republic Day parade, but all offices are open. Hence... pic.twitter.com/VcSlQNNvmJ — eeta (@eeta) January 23, 2023

A second user shared a picture where people can be seen waiting for Traffic police to open the barricade, and said, "Delhi Blocked. Thousands of vehicles stuck amid 26 January Parade Rehearsal."

Today delhi traffic 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vli4pkhEt4 — Devendra Kumar (@dev_irps) January 23, 2023

Earlier the day, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday also issued a traffic advisory stating that a full dress rehearsal parade in the national capital will start from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am and will later move towards the Red Fort.

"'C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am today till it crosses a Tilak marg," it said adding that vehicular movement will not be allowed in either direction on the Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg.

"Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0930 hours to 1300 hours, for their own convenience. Commuters are advised to make maximum use of the Metro service while planning their journey in and around New Delhi.," it read.