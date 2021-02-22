The Centre has cautioned the state about rising COVID-19 cases and said that COVID-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following a sudden spike in coronavirus cases across the country, the central government has asked five states -- Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- to ramp up testing and monitor new strains of the infection. The Centre has cautioned the state about rising COVID-19 cases and said that COVID-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection.

Since last week, India has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. Amid this, several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, have reimposed partial restrictions and warned of a lockdown if people continue to flout COVID-19 protocols. So here's a complete list of states where restrictions have been reimposed:

Maharashtra:

In Maharashtra, gatherings have been banned and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a 'stricter lockdown' amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Thackeray has asked people to follow "COVID-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms, saying the "pandemic is rising again".

The state government has also imposed a one-week lockdown in Amravati while night curbs have imposed in Pune. It has hinted that night curfew can also be imposed in other districts -- Nagpur and Yavatmal -- if cases continue to rise.

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government has refused to impose a lockdown or night curfew but has made it compulsory for travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala to submit negative COVID-19 reports.

"On average, 4000-5000 cases being reported in Kerala and 5000-6000 in Maharashtra daily. We share borders with them. So, we issued circulars. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from these states they won't be permitted to enter Karnataka," the state government has said.

Kerala:

Last month, the Kerala government had said that people with "urgency" will only be allowed to travel in the state after 10 pm. Though the state government denied reimposing lockdown, it said that over 25,000 officials have been deployed for surveillance in Kerala.

Odisha:

The Odisha government has also cautioned people to follow the pandemic protocol strictly, saying the possibility of a lockdown cannot be ruled out in the state.

"We can’t rule out the likelihood of a re-imposition of lockdown if people don’t take the necessary precautions to keep the virus at bay," said a statement government while speaking to a local news channel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma