Restaurants And Bars In Delhi’s 5-Star Hotels Can Now Run 24/7 As LG Relaxes Licensing Norms

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday eased licensing norms for restaurants and bars in high-end hotels. With relaxations in restrictions, 4 and 5-star hotels will now be able to keep their restaurants and bars open 24 hours a day in Delhi. This is seen by the authorities as a New Year's gift to the hospitality industry.

As per the relaxations announced, the restaurants in three-star hotels can stay open till 2 am while the others are allowed to run the business till 1 am. They are also available 24 hours a day at the ISBT (Inter State Bus Terminus), the airport, and the railroad stations.

Additionally, in 5-star and 4-star hotels, the ceiling of only one restaurant getting a bar license has been lifted. This will enable such hotels to obtain separate liquor licenses for more than one restaurant/bar serving liquor within the hotel premises on payment of the license fee. The number of documents required for getting licenses has been drastically reduced and 28 documents will no longer be required to be uploaded.

Instead of the earlier system, where different agencies followed different calendars – a financial year or calendar year -- all four agencies that include MCD, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and DPCC will now follow the coterminous financial year ending March 31 for the purpose of issuing and validity of licenses/NOCs.

In a Common Application Form, 140 fields have been removed making it user-friendly and this 21 pages Form has been reduced to just nine pages. Instead of multiple separate affidavits now, a Single Common Undertaking has been introduced.

In a major relief, instead of the earlier system of grant of licenses for one year, the period has been increased to three years for MCD, Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service and nine years for DPCC.

The grant of licenses has been made time-bound, with a deemed approved clause being inserted, that will ensure that the license has been approved and granted if the concerned agency/official does not take any action on the application within the stipulated time frame.

An applicant will be able to get his license within a maximum of 49 days, with minimum human interface, instead of the earlier unlimited time frame that resulted in an applicant running from pillar to post and getting harassed. The average time for grant of new licenses was three years in Delhi up till now.

These changes came following a report by a panel which was established in November by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to ease the license requirements for restaurants.

A high-powered committee was established earlier this year to simplify the licensing procedures and specifications for hotels and restaurants, a move that officials claim will enhance the hospitality sector and open the way for dining on terraces till late hours of the night.

