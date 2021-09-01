The Greater Noida police on Wednesday arrested the miscreants involved in killing a restaurant owner in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida who was shot dead on Tuesday night allegedly over a delay in getting an order ready.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A restaurant owner in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was shot dead allegedly by a miscreant on Tuesday (August 31) night over a delay in getting an order ready. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Agrawal, who used to run a food delivery restaurant in Greater Noida's Mitra Society.

According to police, personnel of a food delivery aggregator were outside the restaurant when the incident took place. It all started when one of them got into an argument with a staff member of the restaurant.

The accused was told that the food items ordered are being prepared and it will take some time. Following this, there was a heated argument between him and the workers of the food outlet. When Sunil tried to intervene, the accused suddenly pulled out a gun and fired at him, and fled from the spot.

रेस्टोरेंट मालिक की गोली मारकर की गई हत्या का मात्र 15 घंटे में खुलासा।

थाना बीटा-2 पुलिस व बदमाशों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान 01 बदमाश के पैर में लगी गोली व 02 अन्य बदमाश समेत कुल 03 बदमाश गिरफ्तार,घटना में प्रयुक्त अवैध हथियार व मोटरसाइकिल बरामद।

.@AdcpGreno द्वारा दी गई बाइट pic.twitter.com/O1JbCAaEQb — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) September 1, 2021

"The three were hanging around outside the restaurant in an inebriated state when a Swiggy or a Zomato delivery agent was arguing with the restaurant staff. They somehow got involved and shot the restaurant owner who was trying to intervene. They appeared to be drunk," Additional DCP Greater Noida Vishal Pandey said.

"The three accused were spotted earlier today during a police blockade. However, they did not stop their vehicle and escaped from the site," he added.

Following this, another police team attempted to catch them. Instead of surrendering, the accused started firing gunshots at the police. Vikas Chauwdhary, one of the main accused, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, while the other two were arrested. It was during interrogation that they narrated the whole sequence of the events. Further investigation is still underway, the police mentioned.

"The murder of the restaurant owner was revealed in just 15 hours. During the encounter between the police and the miscreants, 1 was shot in the leg and 2 were miscreants arrested. Illegal weapons and motorcycles used in the incident were recovered," Police Commissionerate Gautam Budhh Nagar tweeted.

