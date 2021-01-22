New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam and urged the citizens of the country to take inspiration from Team India's historic series win against Australia and said that 'positive mindset leads to positive results which is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Drawing parallels between India's less experienced team that clinched the series 2-1 and the country's performance during the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said that the New India should learn to take risks and overcome the fear of failure as witnessed during the Border-Gavaskar series. PM Modi said that India's COVID-19 management showed where there is resolve and resilience, resources come naturally.

Addressing the outgoing students of Tezpur University, PM Modi said, "Our action-reaction instinct has changed. The best example is our cricket team which faced so many challenges. We lost badly, we fought back and won under challenging conditions. They (Team B) had less experience but were high in confidence and they created history. Cricket success is a huge life lesson. We need to make our mindset positive.”

"The first lesson is we should be confident about our ability. The second is if we move forward with a positive mindset then the result will also come positive. The third is if you have an option to go out safely and on the other hand you have an option of a win then you should explore the possibility of a win. Even if you lose, while trying to win, it can't be considered as a loss. You should not be afraid of taking risks and doing experiments. We have to be proactive and fearless," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that today's India is not afraid of working on experiments for solving problems. "The world's largest banking inclusion campaign is ongoing in India. The world's largest toilet building, house-providing, clean-drinking water providing and vaccination drive is in India," he added.



India has recently won Border-Gavaskar Trophy after defeating Australia in Test series by 2-1. What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.

After India emerged victorious in the final test at The Gabba, PM Modi had tweeted: "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan