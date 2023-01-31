Resolution Not Against Governor But…: CM MK Stalin On Row Over RN Ravi’s Speech

The ‘Dravidian Model’ were among the words excluded by the Tamil Nadu Governor. (Image Credit: ANI.)

AMID the row over Tamil Nadu’s Governor RN Ravi’s speech at the state Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday clarified that the resolution moved by his party was against the Governor but to take on record only the parts of his speech that were approved by the state government.

Earlier last year, Governor RN Ravi skipped some parts from the customary address, prepared by the Tamil Nadu government, in the state Assembly. The ‘Dravidian Model’ were among the words excluded by the Tamil Nadu Governor. Following his speech, Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution to remove all of the unnecessary remarks he spoke outside the State drafted speech.

MK Stalin on Monday said that his presence at the Republic Day reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi was neither ‘political backtracking’ nor a ‘compromise’, but rather a decision to uphold the ‘dignity of democracy’ and to follow the long-held tradition.

“The resolution was not against the Governor. That day he read the speech of the government. My resolution was to only take the speech drafted by the government without any changes made to it in the Assembly records which were passed establishing the essence of democracy”.

“When I replied to the Governor’s speech, I stated that I’ll even act above my power to protect the essence of the hundred-year-old Assembly and to protect honour of the government elected by the people,” Stalin said

Stalin also said that High Tea on the occasion of Republic Day has long been a tradition and apart from maintaining democracy's honour, there is no reason for attending the high tea.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Governor RN Ravi on January 26 had invited CM Stalin and other members of the DMK to high-tea at his home. The high tea was attended by the CM, some of his cabinet ministers and other Tamil Nadu government officials.