New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after being allegedly assaulted by Shiv Sena workers for forwarding a WhatsApp message, retired Navy officer Madan Sharma on Saturday demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tender his resignation if he was unable to control the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to media in Mumbai, Sharma said that Thackeray should seek an apology from the entire nation and ensure that such incidents would not happen again with anyone else.

“I'm injured & stressed. What happened, is saddening. I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law & order then resign & let people decide who should look after it,” Sharma said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"All workers and organisations of Uddhav Thackeray ji should seek apology from the entire nation, that such incident does not take place again with anyone else,” he added.

The retired Navy officer was assaulted over the WhatsApp forward of a cartoon on Uddhav Thackeray. According to reports, Kadam called the 65-year-old retired officer outside his apartment in Mumbai's Kandivalli East. When Sharma reached there, a group of men attacked him. A CCTV footage of the incident showed Sharma going out to meet them and then rushing back inside the building. A group of men also followed and dragged him outside. He sustained several injuries on his face and eyes.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five others were arrested — and later granted bail by Mumbai’s Samta Nagar Police — in connection with the incident.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja