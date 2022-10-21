Residents, Security Guards Clash In Noida High-Rise; Two Detained | Watch Viral Video

A SCUFFLE broke out between two groups of people supporting different candidates for the President post of the Apartment Owners Association polls in Noida's Hyde Park residential society on Thursday night. The scuffle snowballed into a violent drama with noisy fistfights and hair-pulling of women, which was caught in a viral video.

Two women have sustained minor injuries. The Noida police have filed a complaint and detained two security guards over the incident. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which shows some people fighting while security guards trying to stop them. The agitating women were also seen pulling a lady guard by her hair in the video. Even guards are seen fighting with sticks.

#WATCH | UP: Two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained: DCP Noida



Some guards can also be seen waving sticks and warning residents, but the clash continued. "The guards came all of a sudden and started beating us with sticks. We had gathered here for the general body meeting, but they switched off the lights to prevent us from holding the meeting. Then they took out rods from the fencing and attacked us," said a woman resident.

According to Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, the dispute was going on between the two parties in Hyde Park Society under the police station Sector-113 area regarding the post of AOA President, in which a case has been registered under Section 107/116 of CrPC. There was a brawl between Pushpendra Paksha and Dinesh Negi Paksha, in which Dinesh Negi Paksha was assaulted by the guards of the society, Police said.

"Based on the complaint of the victim, necessary legal action is being taken. Two guards have been taken into custody by the police and CCTVs are being watched. Peace and order is maintained at the spot," the police added. Noida is recording such instances for the past few months. Earlier, a brawl between politician Shrikant Tyagi and another resident of Grand Omaxe Society triggered a major row last month.