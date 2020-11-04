New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Alibag Court on Wednesday remanded Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to Judicial Custody for 14 days till November 18 after his arrest in case of of abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018. The police had sought Goswami's custody primarily for the reason that Anvay Naik’s suicide note purportedly cited unpaid dues from Goswami and ARG Outliers (parent company to Republic TV) as a reason for his suicide.

During hearing at a court in Alibaug, Goswami alleged he was assaulted by police and sustained injuries on his hand and back. He was then taken back to the Alibaug police where a civil surgeon was asked to verify the claims. The allegations were then dismissed by the Alibaug court.

A fresh FIR was also lodged against Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a woman police official during his arrest. In 2018, an architect and his mother died by suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswami’s Republic TV, a police official said. The police also claimed they have evidence that Naik's wife, Akshata Naik and their daughter were threatened by Goswami to not pursue the case against him.

Anvay had alleged in a suicide note that he and his mother were forced to end their lives because he was not paid dues worth Rs 5.40 crore by Goswami and two others identified as Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda - owners of two different firms, police said.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targetted Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the arrest of Arnab Goswami by the Maharashtra Police. While coming in support of Goswami, the BJP said that in 'our democratic setup, independent media is a pillar but now it is being bullied'.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha