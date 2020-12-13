Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday in the alleged TRP rating scam.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In an early morning raid, the Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested Republic TV chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Khanchandani in the alleged fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam. He is the 13th person who has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the case so far.

Khanchandani's arrest comes a week after the sessions court in Mumbai granted interim relief to Republic TV Chief Operating Officer (COO) Priya Mukharjee. The court said that Mukherjee can be released on bail bond of Rs 50,000.

The Republic TV COO had filed a bail petition in the court in which she said that the Mumbai Police apprehended "with a malaise intention of muzzling the journalistic freedom of both the petitioners and to send a message of chilling effect to thwart freedom of speech and expression".

In her petition, Mukherjee further claimed that the Mumbai Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the case as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the matter as per the order of the Allahabad High Court.

"Why the State machinery is overactive over this case is not far to seek, since the Commissioner of Police, leaving his other duties is giving press conferences targeting ARG and Mr Arnab Goswami declaring them guilty and ensuring their harassment on a private cheating complaint where Republic TV is not even named, neither are its employees," she said in her plea, as reported by Bar and Bench.

About the case:

The alleged fake TRP scam came to the limelight in October this year after the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), through a complaint by Hansa Research Group, alleged that certain TV channels were rigging TRP numbers.

Following this, the Mumbai Police began its investigation and claimed that some families at whose houses metres were installed for collecting data of viewership were being bribed to tune into a particular channel.

On October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that many people in whose homes these barometers were installed, accepted that they were getting monetary benefit for keeping their TV sets on even when they did not watch it.

"We suspect that if this was happening in Mumbai then it could be happening in other parts of the country as well," he had said.

