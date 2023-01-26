In Pics: Grand Republic Day Parade Held At Kartavya Path, Egypt Army Marches For First Time

India observes its 74th Republic Day today to mark the day when India adopted its Constitution drafted by a committee headed by Dr BR Ambedkar. The Republic Day celebrations led by President Droupadi Murmu are being held at the newly christened Kartavya Path, the erstwhile Rajpath.

For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces are marching on the Kartavya Path. The contingent is being led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy.

The regal camels of the BSF participated in the Republic Day parade. The BSF Camel Contingent was led by Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee.