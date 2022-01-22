New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Republic Day is just around the corner, and this time India will celebrate 73rd Republic Day. On this day, the constitution came into force in 1950. The chief attraction of the celebration is the grand parade which takes place on Rajpath, New Delhi every year. The parade begins at 10 am and will conclude at 11:30 am.

The parade starts with unfurling of the national flag by the President of India, following marching from several regiments of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their bands from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Rajpath, to India Gate and from there to Red Fort.

One can watch the parade on their TV sets via a DTH connection, such as Dish TV, Airtel, and Tata Sky, and online on their smartphone and laptop as well.

When And Where to Watch LIVE Telecast of R-Day Parade online:

One can easily access the live stream of the parade with the help of a few methods. The parade will also be live-streamed on Doordarshan's YouTube Channel right from PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate till the end of the parade. The Press Information Bureau will also be live-streaming the Republic Day parade on their YouTube channel.

How to watch the live telecast of Republic Day Parade on TV via DTH

Like every year, the Republic Day Parade 2022 will also be broadcast live on news channels such as the DD National channel.

Apart from watching the parade online, people also visit the venue to watch the parade live. This year approximately 24,000 people are allowed to attend the event.

If you also want to watch the parade live then here are the places from where you can buy the tickets.

*Sena Bhavan (Gate No 2)

*Shastri Bhawan (near Gate 3)

*Jamnagar House (opposite India Gate)

*Parliament House Reception

*Pragati Maidan

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen