Republic Day Parade 2021: Owing COVID-19 pandemic situation the Indian government has launched an app for all those who are not able to join the crowd of spectators at Rajpath.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Republic Day 2021 just a day away and the preparation for the same are in full swing in New Delhi. This year India will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day also known as Gantantra Diwas. On this day in the year 1950, our Indian Constitution came into effect, three years after India attained its Independence.

This year, the Republic Day celebration is going to be bit different owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Several things will be missing from Republic Day parade considering the safety of the people and the main thing is spectators. For the first time, this year only 25,000 spectators are allowed to watch the Republic Day parade.

So, owing to this security measures the Union Ministry of Defence has launched an app for all those who are not able to join the crowd of spectators at Rajpath. The app named Republic Day Parade 2021 or RDP 2021 will live telecast order of the march, flypast, tableaux and other performances. Not just this, the app will also give you live updates on route map and parking.

Those who which to watch the parade live can download the application from Android's Play Store or Apple Store.

How to download Republic Day Parade 2021 App?

- Go to Play Store or Apple Store and search the app by the name mentioned above.

- Install and Open the application.

- After launching the app, you will get a list of categories to choose from

DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) and Delhi Traffic Police have also issued an advisory regarding the routes that will be closed on 26 January 2021.

Meanwhile, for the first time in 50 years, there will be no Chief Guest on Republic Day. Initially, British PM Boris Jonhson was invited to attend the event, however, with the outbreak of a new COVID-19 strain in the UK he was forced to cancel his visit to India.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv