New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Republic Day Celebrations will now start from January 23rd instead of January 24th in order to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, news agency ANI reported. Last year, the Narendra Modi government decided that the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on January 23rd will be celebrated as 'Parakram Divas'.

The decision was taken in order to commemorate the important aspects of India's history and culture. Other such days, which has become a yearly affair are August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, October 31 as National Unity Day (birth anniversary of Sardar Patel), November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Birsa Munda's birth anniversary), November 26 as Constitution Day and December 26 as Veer Baal Divas (a tribute to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh).

Republic Day Celebrations will now begin every year from 23rd January instead of 24th January to include the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose: GoI Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

India celebrates Republic Day every year on 26th January, and this year the country will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day in order to mark the day when India became a sovereign republic. The day is celebrated with pomp across the country, and a parade is organised in the national capital's Rajpath. This year, amid rising cases of Covid-19, approximately 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade. Back in 2020, before the pandemic struck the country, approximately 1.25 lakh people were permitted to attend the parade. In 2021, close to 25,000 people were allowed entry to attend the event.

Like last year, it is possible that even this year the parade may not include any foreign dignitary as the chief guest due to Covid-19. Before the rising Covid cases, India was planning to invite the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

Significance of Republic Day:

The day commemorates the process of establishment of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on 26th January 1950. On January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress revealed Purna Swaraj, the declaration of India’s independence from British Rule.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen