New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India’s Republic Day celebrations for twenty second year of twenty first century will have sixteen marching contingents, 25 tableaux of states, UTs and ministries and 17 military bands singing the glory of democratic enthusiasm that the country continues to walk past since independence.

Republic Day 2022: Timings of the parade

The Republic Day Parade is scheduled to take place on 26 January at 10.30 am. The parade has been pushed back by 30 minutes due to expected foggy conditions on Republic Day.

The Parade that usually starts from Raisina Hills and goes through Rajpath, India Gate till Red Fort will now only go up to Major Dhyanchand National Stadium.

Republic Day 2022: About marching contingents

A total of 16 marching contingents are scheduled to participate in this year's parade. Of these, eight will be of Indian Armed Forces, four of central Armed Police Force, two of NCC and one each of Delhi Police and NSS.

The army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade 2022, news agency PTI reported.

The government also announced that the six marching contingents of the Indian Army will be of Rajput Regiment, Assam Regiment, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Sikh Light Infantry, Army Ordnance Corps Regiment and Parachute Regiment.

Republic Day 2022: Largest flypast by Indian Air Force

The Republic Day parade will have the largest ever flypast with the participation of 75 aircrafts to mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations, IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi told news agency PTI.

Indian Navy’s MiG29K and P-8I surveillance aircraft will fly in the Varuna formation, while 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft will fly in the shape of the number '75', IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said further.

Republic Day 2022: About the tableaux

A total of 25 tableaux will be the part of Republic Day celebrations, of which a total of 12 will be from the states and UTs and the rest from the different ministries and the Armed Forces. The theme for the tableaux is ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is meant to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

Republic Day 2022: Where to watch parade?

The Republic Day parade will be live-streamed on state broadcaster Doordarshan's YouTube channel. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also be live-streaming the Republic Day parade on their YouTube channel.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma