Republic Day 2023: President Murmu, PM Modi, Other Political Leaders Extend Wishes On R-Day

Several top political leader of the country have wished citizens on the occasion of Republic Day. Some have given a social message in their greetings. Read this article to know more.

By Nikhil Singh
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 09:29 AM IST
Minute Read
Several political leaders including President Murmu, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and others have wished Indians on Republic Day.

AS THE country celebrates the 74th year of India giving itself the constitution on Republic Day, several political leaders have wished and greeted all Indians. India is a union of states, each of which will be celebrating the occasion and Chief Ministers, Governors, elected representatives, and officials will be participating in events in their own states.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will be special as it will witness many first time events in India’s independent history. Below are some of the wishes and greetings on the special occasion by important personalities.

PRIME MINISTER MODI

While wishing all Indians on Republic Day, the Prime Minister also reminded them that this year’s celebration will be special because it is coinciding with the 75th year of India’s independence from colonial rule. This year India will celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year as a sovereign nation.

He also said that he wishes that all citizens move together in unison to make the vision of our founding fathers a reality.

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

Indian President, in her address to the nation, on the occasion of Republic Day said that from the day India's Constitution was adopted to now, the journey has been "amazing". She extended her wishes not only to Indians in the country but also those who are currently living abroad. She added that when we celebrate the Republic Day, we celebrate all the things Indian have achieved, together. 

BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENT JP NADDA

Nadda, while wishing citizens on Republic Day, said that he wishes that a progressing and maturing Indian democracy will infuse in each Indian a feeling of responsibility, opportunity, and equality. He added that he bows down to all the great personalities who strive for India’s unity, integrity, and sovereignity.

HARDEEP SINGH PURI

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter to convey his wishes to citizens. He sought to highlight the “defense preparedness” and “civilisational values” that will propel India’s “confident journey into the future”, saying all Indians are coming together to celebrate its “diversity and unity”.

INDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter the grand old party - which was at the forefront of the freedom struggle - informed that its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, being led by its MP Rahul Gandhi, will be taking a break on the occasion of Republic Day. The Yatra will resume its journey from the next day.

The Congress also claimed that the march will be resumed with a renewed “pledge to defend our cherished democracy”.

RAJASTHAN CHIEF MINISTER ASHOK GEHLOT

Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, unfurled the National Tricolor from the Chief Minister’s Residence in Jaipur’s Civil Lines area. He also greeted all Indian citizens on the occasion of Republic Day.

He encouraged citizens to practice our basic duties and walk on the path of Gandhian values like - truth, non-violence, and peace - taking the country forward.

TEJASVI YADAV

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejasvi Yadav, on Thursday, uploaded a video of him wishing all citizens of his state and the nation on the occasion of Republic Day. He also wished the citizens on Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja.

ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted and conveyed his best wishes to all the citiznes on Republic Day. He said that in a republic, the rule of the people is the most important thing adding that freedom fighters have given sacrificed a lot for the establishment of republic in India. Now it is the responsibility of all Indians to strengthen our republic.

AMIT SHAH

Home Minister Amit Shah has congratulated Indians on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, with a tweet. He gave his heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen on this occasion. He saluted all freedom fighters, constitution makers, and brave soldiers who dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen, and protect India.

