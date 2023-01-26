Republic Day 2023: President Murmu Unfurls Tricolour At Kartavya Path; Know Difference Between Unfurling And Hoisting

AS INDIA celebrates its 74th Republic Day, citizens witnessed India’s first tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the flag at the Kartavya Path on Thursday. Keeping with tradition the unfurling of the Tricolour was followed by the national anthem and a customary 21 Gun Salute. The celebrations for Republic Day begin with the unfurling of the national flag, just like the celebrations for Independence Day begin with the hoisting of the Tricolour by the prime minister. Even if the difference between the two words seems like a matter of simple English, it is not. The difference between the two has historical significance attached to it.

What does it mean to unfurl the flag?

India did not have a formal constitution until January 26, 1950. The Constitution had come into force when India was already free for three years. So when Republic Day is celebrated the President, who is the ceremonial head of state, unfurls the flag that is already atop a pole. Unfurling a flag simply means to spread out the flag which is rolled up or folded.

So, what does hoisting the flag mean?

The difference between unfurling and hoisting can be better understood if one understands the history behind the Independence Day celebrations, on August 15. On the day when India got its independence from the British Empire, the formal head of the state was the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. Nehru had pulled down the British flag and raised the Indian flag in its place, thus signifying India getting its sovereignty.

It was since then that this practice of raising the flag to the top of the pole has been in place. On Independence Day, the flag is tied lower on the pole with a rope which the Prime Minister pulls to hoist the tricolour.

Why does the President unfurl the flag on Republic Day but not on Independence Day?

The reason for this is quite simple - continuity. When India became a free country in 1947, its then Prime Minister and head of state Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Indian Tricolor, replacing the British Union Jack. So since then, this has become a convention.

Whereas, when the constitution had come into force Dr Rajendra Prasad had already been elected as the first President of independent India. So he had unfurled the tricolour in a free India. It has been like that ever since.