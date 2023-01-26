Republic Day 2023: PM Modi Wears Rajasthani Turban, President Murmu Dons Odisha Silk Saree

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The prime minister, who always grabs attention as he experiments with his headgear, chose a turban symbolic of India's diversity. PM Modi had dressed up in a white kurta with a black coat and white pants. He also had a white stole around his neck.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu opted for an Odisha silk saree with a temple border for the solemn occasion. Murmu hails from the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha and is the first tribal President of India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. "Many wishes for Republic Day. This time the occasion is more special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I wish we move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!" PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Last year, the PM sported a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, which was embellished with a Brahmakamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is the state flower of Uttarakhand that the PM uses whenever he visits Kedarnath for pooja.

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day, for the first time since assuming office last year, by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path on Thursday. Keeping with traditon the unfurling of the Tricolour was followed by the national anthem and a customary 21 Gun Salute. Notably, it was for the first time that the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns, instead of the colonial-era 25-pounder gun.

The 21 Gun Salute is presented during Republic Day, Independence Day and visits of foreign Heads of State.

After the President was received by Prime Minister Modi at Kartavya Path, she was assisted by woman Air Force Officer Flt Lt Komal Rani in unfurling the national flag. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at this year's parade. Republic Day is being celebrated across the country with great fervour. On this day, 74 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence from British rule.