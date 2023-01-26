Republic Day 2023: Naari Shakti Dominates State Tableaux, India Exhibits Military Might At Kartavya Path

INDIA on Thursday celebrated its 74th Republic Day with full fervour and enthusiasm. With the start of the Republic Day Parade, the Kartavya Path in the national capital witnessed the prowess of the armed forces armoured with hi-tech indigenously made equipment and 23 tableaux of states and ministries depicting a plethora of cultures from across the country.

The mega Republic Parade 2023 kicked off with a march by a contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, followed by a show of strength by the Indian Armed Forces, which showcased only made-in-India weapons this year. A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- rolled down the Kartavya Path bringing the boulevard alive with song and dance.

India's Military Might on display

The first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry was led by Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali. The 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horse Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horse Units'.

Notably, this year the marching contingents of the Navy and the Air Force were led by women officers. Main Battle Tank Arjun, Nag Missile System (NAMIS), BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicle of SARATH, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle, K-9 Vajra-Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzer Gun, BrahMos Missile, 10 Meter Short Mobile Network Center and Aakash (new generation equipment) in Span Bridge, Mobile Microwave Node and Mechanized Column were the main attractions.

A total of six contingents of the army including the Mechanized Infantry Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Dogra Regiment, Bihar Regiment and Gurkha Brigade marched during the parade. The Navy contingent was led by Lieutenant Commander Disha Amrit. The marching contingent includes three women and six Agniveers for the first time.

The Indian Air Force contingent led by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy consisted of 144 airmen and four officers. The tableau of the Air Force, designed on the theme 'The Power of the Indian Air Force Beyond Borders', displayed a revolving globe. It highlighted the progress of the IAF, enabling it to provide humanitarian assistance across borders, as well as conduct exercises with friendly countries.

'Naari Shakti' dominates state tableaux

Most of the tableaux rolled down today at the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade were centred around 'women empowerment'. Around 479 artists added colour to the Republic Day parade with their performances. The theme of the cultural programme was 'Nari Shakti' performed by 326 women dancers, supported by 153 men dancers in the age group of 17 to 30 years.

Twenty-three tableaux - 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries - depicting the country's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security, rolled down on Kartavya Path.

Andhra Pradesh tableau presented Prabhala Theertham - the festival of farmers during Makar Sankranti. Kerala presents the tableau of 'Nari Shakti' and folk traditions of women empowerment. The tractor portrays Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020 who top scored the literacy examination at the age of 96.

The Jammu & Kashmir tableau with its theme 'Naya J&K' showcased the holy Amarnath Shrine and Tulip gardens and lavender cultivation. The Ladakh tableau was based on the tourism and overall culture there. In the tableau of Uttarakhand, the temple of Jageshwar Dham located near Almora, Garhwal, Kumaon and Manaskhand was presented.

The tableau of Tripura showcased sustainable livelihood through tourism and organic farming in Tripura with the active participation of women. The main attraction of Jharkhand's tableau was the glimpse of Baba Baidyanath Dham. A glimpse of women's empowerment was also seen in the tableau of Tamil Nadu, along with this the culture of Tamil Nadu has also been shown in it.

The tableau of Karnataka also presented Nari Shakti Mahotsav. In the tableau of Uttar Pradesh, the festival of lights and the record of lighting lakhs of lamps together were displayed. This tableau was based on the Ayodhya Deepotsav. The tableau of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare showcased the International Year of Millets 2023 and India's initiative on it.

In the tableau of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Narcotics Control Bureau has shown 'Sankalp 75 - Drug-free India'. Women's power has been shown in the tableau of the Central Armed Police Forces of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Central Public Works Department tried to explain biodiversity conservation in its tableau.

(With Agencies Inputs)