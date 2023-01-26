Republic Day 2023: MP Doctor, Who Treats People For Rs 20, Honoured With Padma Shri

Doctor M C Dawar from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh has been honoured with the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri. (Image: ANI)

A 77-YEAR-OLD doctor M C Dawar from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh has been honoured with the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri by the Government of India on the occasion of Republic Day.

India on Thursday celebrated its 74th Republic Day with full zest and zeal. With the start of the Republic Day Parade, the Kartavya Path in the national capital witnessed the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, nari shakti and many other unique initiatives.

Dr Dawar was born in Punjab, Pakistan in 1946 and after the partition, he shifted to India. He completed his MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree from Jabalpur in 1967.

He also served in the Indian Army during the Indo-Pak war in 1971 for around a year. After that, he has been providing health care services to people in Jabalpur since 1972 at a very nominal charge.

He started treating people for Rs 2 and currently, he charges just Rs 20 as his fees. On being conferred with Padma Shri, Dawar told ANI that hard work pays off even if is delayed. Additionally, he credited people's blessings for receiving the Padma Shri award.

Watch Also:

He further shared his life experience and the discussions in his family over his charging low fees to patients. "There was definitely a discussion in the house about charging such a low fee, but there was no dispute about it. Our only aim was to serve the people, so that is why the fees were not increased. The basic mantra of success is if you work patiently then you definitely get success and success is also respected," he said.

Dr Dawar's son Rishi who had a perception that this kind of award was only given to people who have political reach said, "We used to think that awards are given only because of political reach, but the way the government is finding and honouring the people working on the ground, it is a very good thing and our father has received this award."

"It is a matter of great pride for us, for our family and for our city," said Suchita, daughter-in-law of Dr Davar.

(With ANI Inputs)