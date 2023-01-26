Republic Day 2023: India's Allies Including US, Israel And Australia Send Unique R-Day Wishes | Watch

INDIA is celebrating Republic Day with zeal and several political leaders have extended their wishes to citizens of the country. New Delhi’s Kartavya Path is all set up and the Republic Day parade is currently underway there.

In this backdrop, it may be noted that its not just Indians who are exchanging wishes and greetings. Allies of India have also extended their good wishes to the Indian people on this special occasion when the world’s most voluminous constitution had come into force to lead India on a democratic and secular path.

Here are some of the friendly nations who have wished India on Republic Day:

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The Embassy of United States in India released a video of musicians and singers performing a melodious rendition Vande Mataram. The US wished India “a happy 74th Republic Day”.

The singer in the video is Pavithra Chari, who was featured in the 2023 Grammy’s Nominated Album. Whereas, the musicians in the supporting her from behind are US officers Raghavan, who is playing flute, and Stephanie, who can be seen playing the guitar.

Happy 74th Republic Day, India! We are celebrating #RepublicDay with a rendition of 🇮🇳 national song Vande Mataram! US Officers Raghavan (flute) & Stephanie (guitar) team up with @pavithra_chari, singer featured on a 2023 #GRAMMYs nominated album & a @StateDept @1beatmusic alum! pic.twitter.com/sUUU5tvTST — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 26, 2023

ISRAEL

The Embassy of Israel in India also released a video to wish India on Republic Day. However, it was nothing like the video posted by the US. Israel sought to highlight India’s cultural diversity and therefore they wished India using different regional languages of the country.

The over two minutes video starts with Israel’s Ambassador speaking about the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The love and respect between our people is beyond diplomacy,” the Ambassdor said in the video. He then goes on to wish Indian citizens in the nation’s most spoken language Hindi.

Following Isareli Ambassdor’s wishes other senior officials were seen wishing Indian citizens in Punjabi, Rajasthani, Bangla, Marathi, Urdu, and Assamese.

#HappyRepublicDay India! 🇮🇳🙏



📽️The team of @IsraelinIndia join in on the celebration of @incredibleindia's rich heritage, and cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some of their regional languages.#RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2023 @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/NOl0k6smeG — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) January 26, 2023

AUSTRALIA

Wishes for India have also come from the country down under. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also wished Indians and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly, 26th January is also celebrated as Australia Day as it marks the landing of the First Fleet of Sydney Cove and the raising of the Union Jack flag Arthur Phillip.

Australian Prime Minister highlighted this fact in a tweet.

“The coincidence of our national day makes this an opportunity to celebrate the warm spirit of affection that our people have long held for each other,” he said in a statement.