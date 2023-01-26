Republic Day 2023: India Witnesses Grand Flypast Event; Nine Rafale Jets, Four India-Made Helicopters Part Of Spectacle

THE REPUBLIC Day parade this year was witness to a grand fly-past program with 45 aircrafts of the Indian Airforce participating in it. The line up of the fly-past, over the Kartavya Path, also included nine Rafale fighter jets and four indigenously manufactured helicopters of the Indian Army. The fly-past also included one aircraft of the Indian Navy.



Made by the French company - Dassault Aviation - Rafale is a multi-purpose 4.5 generation aircraft. It is also the Indian Air Force’s most modern fighter aircraft. This aircraft had participated first in the 2021 Republic Day parade. However, this year as many as nine Rafale jets, which is quarter of the whole fleet of 36, is participating in the mega event.

Prachand, which is the multi-purpose light attack helicopter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, was also a part of the event this year.



The Republic Day parade this year also witnessed the presence of ALH Dhruv and ALH Rudra along with Prachand helicopters, as Major General Bhavnish Kumar had informed earlier.



With a LCH in lead, two Apache Helicopters, and two ALH MK-IV aircrafts following the Prachand Formation fly resembling an arrow. The fly- past event also saw the IL 38 of the Indian Navy participating in the program for the first and last time, according to Major General Bhavnish Kumar. The Garuda formation was made with IL 38 and AN32.

The Republic Day celebrations recorded many first time events in independent India’s history. The parade this year also showcased India’s enhanced military capabilities, her cultural diversity, and the unique initiatives undertaken for the welfare of citizens.

Ahead of the parade, New Delhi was heavily fortified to ensure that no untoward incident shall occur. 6,000 security personnel had been deployed in the city as part of an elaborate plan. Delhi Police has also been conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification, and patrolling drives, officials had said.

Apart from the heavy of presence of men in uniform, 24 help desks have been set up to assist the people who were attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path, should there be any need for it. 60 to 65 thousand people were expected to join the celebrations, the police had said.

(With agency inputs)