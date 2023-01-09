Republic Day 2023: How To Book Tickets Online To Watch Parade On January 26; Details Inside

bodyguard rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, at Vijay Chowk , in New Delhi (Image Credits: ANI)

THE PREPARATIONS for Republic Day, which is celebrated on 26 January every year, has already started in the national capital, and as there are plenty of events planned for the day, the Indian government has also introduced an online portal so that people can book their tickets.

The online Invitation Management Portal, which has been launched by the Centre to send e-invitations to dignitaries/guests, can be used by the general public to book tickets online and watch the events that will take place on Republic Day.

The timings of the event are 10 am to 12. 30 pm in the afternoon, and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm in the evening.

Republic Day 2023: How To Book Tickets Online?

Step 1: Go to the official portal--www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

Step 2: You now need to register on the portal with your mobile number.

Step 3: Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required details of the visitors of the event.

Step 4: Once you enter all the details, you will receive a One Time Password (OTP).

Step 5: You can now choose the ticket according to your preference.

Step 6: Make an online payment and you're done

Step 7: You will get your tickets digitally through email or text message.

It must be noted that you can only book 10 tickets with one registered mobile number. You will also get booths/counters to purchase the tickets offline at the following locations:

Republic Day 2023: How To Book Tickets Offline?

1. Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)

2. Parliament House (Reception Office)

3. Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)

4. Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

5. Shastri Bhawan (Gate No 3)