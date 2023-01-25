Republic Day 2023: DMRC To Give Free Metro Coupons To Invitees On January 26

Republic Day 2023: Delhi Metro will issue tickets (coupons) to people from its Metro stations across the network for free. (Image: ANI)

TO FACILITATE people who have athentic e-invitation cards for attending the 74th Republic Day celebrations on January 26 at Kartavya Path, Delhi Metro will issue a tickets (coupons) to them from its Mtero stations across the network for free.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation annopunced that the e-ticket holders can collect these coupons from the Metro station from where they intend to travel to the venue by showing their bonafide e-invitation card.

"In order to facilitate people who are in possession of bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets for attending the 74th Republic Day ceremony on 26th January 2023 at Kartavya Path, Delhi Metro will issue tickets (coupons) to them from its Metro stations across network free of cost," DMRC said.

In order to facilitate people who are in possession of bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets for attending the 74th Republic Day ceremony on 26th January 2023 at Kartavya Path, Delhi Metro will issue tickets (coupons) to them from its Metro stations across network free of cost. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 23, 2023

After the conclusion of the Republic Day ceremony, these e-ticket holders can again get entry from the Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only and exit from originating Metro station of the Delhi Metro by showing the same ticket (coupon).

After the conclusion of the R-Day ceremony, Republic Day ceremony, these e-ticket holders can again get entry from the Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only and exit from originating Metro station of the Delhi Metro by showing the same ticket.

These coupons will be issued for travel between 4:30 am and 8:00 am only on January 26, 2023. However, exit through these coupons will be allowed till 2:00 pm on January 26, 2023.

"Those who desire to utilize this facility must carry a government-issued photo Identity Card and must produce it before the officials at the Metro station for collecting the free coupons," DMRC thread read.

To cater to the expected additional rush at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Mandi House metro stations, DMRC will deploy additional Customer Facilitation Agents/staff at these stations. The parking facilities will also remain open for their convenience.