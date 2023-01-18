Delhi Traffic Updates: Advisory Issued For Commuters Amid Republic Day Rehearsals; Check Alternative Routes

Due to Republic Day rehearsals and preparation on Tuesday, a situation of congestion was observed in areas around Sansad Marg, Mandi House, ITO. (Image Credit: ANI.)

AMID the rehearsals for the upcoming celebrations for Republic Day, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters. The advisory has been issued for three days, January 18, 20 and 21, in which the traffic police have listed alternative routes for the commuters to avoid congestion. Lutyens Delhi has been witnessing major traffic snarls owing to the rehearsals of the Republic Day parade.

There will be restrictions on the aforementioned dates with effect from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm at the Kartavyapath-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Mansingh Road Crossing, and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon, the traffic police said in its advisory.

The advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police for people travelling from north to south Delhi route and vice versa suggested that commuters should take Ring Road which includes Sarai Kale Khan- IP Flyover-Rajghat, Lajpat Rai Marg-Mathura Road-Bhairon Road, and Prithvi Raj Road-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road.

Commuters travelling from east to west Delhi and vice versa have alternatives to use Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Safdarjung Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Kemal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Upper Ridge Road, and Vande Mataram Marg. The advisory also suggested commuters take the Ring Road - Vande Mataram Marg route when travelling from east to southwest Delhi and vice versa.

People travelling from south Delhi to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat can take the Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg, while commuters travelling from Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to North Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent- RML- Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street-Mandir Marg.

Due to Republic Day rehearsals and preparation on Tuesday, a situation of congestion was observed in areas around Sansad Marg, Mandi House, ITO, and Kartavya Path. The slow-moving traffic forced office workers and commuters to reportedly wait for more than 20 minutes at each stretch. However, the renovated Kartavya Path is set to witness its first Republic Day Parade. Every Year, 26 January is celebrated as Republic Day as on this day, the constitution of India came into effect in 1950.