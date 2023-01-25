Republic Day 2023: DMRC Issues Advisory On Delhi Metro Timings For January 26 | Check Schedule, Routes

INDIA is all set to celebrate the 74th Republic day with great zeal and enthusiasm on Thursday, January 26th. Now, ahead of the R-Day parade at Kartavya Path, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for all metro travellers to avoid difficulties during their commute. The Delhi Metro train service will remain available for commuters during the Republic Day Parade on Thursday.

As per DMRC, commute on Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Mandi House Metro stations will be permitted only to invitees or ticket holders for the parade on Thursday from 5 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, after the parade is over, the invitees or ticket holders can board the Metro again from Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro stations. Parking facilities at Metro stations shall remain available for public convenience, as per DMRC.

Also, as DMRC instructed, the parking services will be available on the North and South of Kartavya Path- on the north side, at Palika parking and Connaught Place, and on the south side at JLN Stadium.

Earlier, DMRC had already announced free metro rides on R-Day for commuters. To facilitate the people who are in possession of "bonafide e-Invitation Cards/e-Tickets" for attending the Republic Day ceremony at Kartavya Path, the Delhi Metro will issue tickets to them from its Metro stations across the network free of cost.

The e-invitation card/e-ticket holders can collect these tickets from the Metro station from where the passenger intends to travel to the venue by showing their bonafide e-invitation card/e-ticket.

These tickets will be issued for travel between 4:30 AM and 8 AM only. However, exit through these tickets will be allowed till 2 PM.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for the R-Day. As per Delhi Police, those travelling towards Mandir Marg can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Matram Marg, Shankar Road.

Commuters going towards New Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi can take the Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Chelmsford Road route for Paharganj side, or Minto Road. The Bhavbhuti Marg route can be taken to go towards the Ajmeri Gate side.

Commuters going towards New Delhi Railway Station from East Delhi can take the Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge, Rani Jhansi flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, and Paharganj Bridge. Commuters going towards Old Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi can take the route from Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail and Kauria Bridge.