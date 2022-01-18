New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 every year and this year the country will mark its 73rd Republic day celebrations. On a special day in the year 1950, India adopted its Constitution and it came into effect abolishing the Government of India Act (1935) as governing document of India.

India got its independence in the year 1947 but it was later in 1950, on Jan 26, India got its own constitution and governing document. The constitution has declared the Republic of India as sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic" and assured that people of the country get "justice, equality and liberty, and endeavours to promote fraternity".

Each year, the celebrations of Republic Day start from January 24. However, from this year onwards, it will start from Jan 23 to mark Shubhas Chandra Bose's anniversary. But why every year until now, January 24 was celebrated in India?

Why January 24 is Important in India?

-January 24 is of equal importance to India as Republic Day as on this day in 1950, India adopted its 'Jana Gana Mana' as its National Anthem. Interestingly, 'Vande Mataram' was also adopted as India's national song on this day in 1950.

-On the very same day, the assembly elected Rajendra Prasad as the nation's first President. India after independence got its first constitutional head as a president on January 24, 1950.

-Also, The new Constitution of India, declaring the Dominion of India a Republic, was approved and signed by the 284 members of India's Constituent Assembly.

About National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'

Originally composed as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali by polymath Rabindranath Tagore, Jana Gana Mana formal rendition is of approximately 52 seconds. It was first publicly sung on 27 December 1911 at the Calcutta (now Kolkata) Session of the Indian National Congress.

If put forwards succinctly, the National Anthem conveys the spirit of pluralism or in more popular term the concept of ‘Unity in Diversity’, which lies at the core of India’s cultural heritage.

Before officially becoming the national anthem, On the occasion of India attaining freedom, the Indian Constituent Assembly assembled for the first time as a sovereign body on 14 August 1947, midnight, and the session closed with a unanimous performance of Jana Gana Mana.

Posted By: Ashita Singh