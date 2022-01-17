New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will celebrate 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022, marking the day when the country officially adopted its Constitution. Written by Dr. B R Ambedkar, the Constitution declares that India is a "sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic" and assures that people of the country get "justice, equality and liberty, and endeavours to promote fraternity".

On 26, January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India, the Constitution of India came into effect.

What is the Preamble to the Constitution of India?

The preamble of the Indian Constitution serves as a brief introductory statement of the Constitution that sets out the guiding purpose, principles and philosophy of the Indian Constitution. The objectives stated by the Preamble are to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation.

Text on the Preamble of Indian Constitution:

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity;

and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION

Important Keywords of Preamble of Indian Constitution:

Sovereign

The term ‘Sovereign’ means that India has its own independent authority and it is not a dominion of any other external power. In the country, the legislature has the power to make laws that are subjected to certain limitations.

Socialist

The term ‘Socialist’ means the achievement of socialist ends through democratic means.

Secular

The term ‘Secular’ means that all the religions in India get equal respect, protection and support from the state.

Democratic

The term ‘Democratic’ means Constitution of India has an established form of Constitution which gets its authority from the will of the people expressed in an election.

Republic

The term ‘Republic’ indicates that the head of the state is elected by the people directly or indirectly. In India, the President is the head of the state and he is elected indirectly by the people.

