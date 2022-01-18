New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A war of words erupted between the Centre and state governments on Monday over the selections of tableaux for the Republic Day parade. Several states - including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu - have criticised the Centre over the non-inclusion of their tableaux for the parade, asking it to reconsider the inclusion.

However, the Centre has refused to revisit their requests, saying the states have already been informed about the reasons for their non-inclusion. It also said that this is a "wrong precedent" adopted by the Chief Ministers to portray an outcome of an objective process as a flashpoint between the Centre and states governments.

"We have recently seen letters being written by chief ministers of some states about the exclusion of their state's tableaux in the Republic Day Parade. This is unmistakably linked to regional pride and projected as an insult to the people of the state by the Central Government," news agency IANS quoted government sources as saying.

"This script also plays out almost every year. Perhaps the Chief Ministers have no positive agenda of their own when they have to resort to the same old trick using misinformation year after year."

This has once again revived the debate between the Centre and states over the inclusion of tableaux in the Republic Day parade. So here's everything you need to know about tableaux and how are they selected:

What are tableaux?

Tableaux are a group of models or motionless figures representing a scene from a story or history. During the Republic Day parade, tableaux of states, different departments and ministries show their culture and achievements.

How are tableaux selected?

The Union Defence Ministry invites all states, union territories (UTs), departments of the central government, and some constitutional authorities to participate in the Republic Day parade through tableaux. The proposals need to be submitted by September 27 after which the shortlisting begins in the second week of October.

The Defence Ministry then sets up an expert committee that consists of people from different fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc. The committee examines the proposals based on theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations.

Government sources, quoted by IANS, said that due to time constraints, only some of the proposals can be accepted. For example, for this year's Republic Day parade, a total of 56 proposals were received from states and central ministries. Out of these 56, 21 proposals have been shortlisted.

"It is natural for more proposals to be rejected than those accepted given the paucity of time," IANS quoted the sources as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma