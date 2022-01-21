New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is all set to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on 26th January. People across the country celebrate the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. On Republic Day, the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. A grand parade is organised on this day from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan i.e. Rajpath, in which soldiers are seen parading, Air Force conducts several airshows, Army and Navy, with the tableaux of different states.

This year, Republic Day will fall on Wednesday, and approximately 24,000 people will be permitted to attend the Republic Day parade, which will be conducted at Rajpath in New Delhi. If you also want to see the grand parade and celebrations live in Delhi, then here is some of the necessary information you should keep in mind before you attend the ceremony.

Where to Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets?

In order to watch the Republic Day parade, either one needs to have a special invitation or have to buy tickets for the ceremony. One can buy the R-Day parade from different places in the national capital.

Generally, the sale of tickets for the Republic Day parade begins from January 7. The sale, however, began this year on January 14 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tickets will be issued on photo ID cards such as Aadhar card, voter ID, driving license, PAN card, and Id card issued by the central/state government.

List of places in New Delhi to buy Republic Day 2020 tickets

*Sena Bhavan (Gate No 2)

*Shastri Bhawan (near Gate 3)

*Jamnagar House (opposite India Gate)

*Parliament House Reception

*Pragati Maidan

It should be noted that people should provide their Covid complete vaccination certificate at the time of purchasing the tickets.

What about the prices of tickets?

For reserved seats, people will have to pay Rs 500. On the other hand, unreserved seats cost Rs 100. Reserved seats are available only in limited numbers.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen