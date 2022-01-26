New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing the tradition of wearing headgears from different states and cultures on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted wearing a cap from Uttarakhand along with ‘Brahmakamal’, the state flower of Uttarakhand, which he uses to perform ‘pooja’ at Kedarnath.

The prime minister was also seen wearing a stole from Manipur on the 73rd Republic Day of India. The white, black, and red woven cloth represent the Metei tribe in Manipur. PM Modi is often seen wearing a similar stole during his addresses which is inspired by the traditional Manipuri handwoven stole.

Expressing "health felt gratitude" over PM Modi's selection of headgear, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he has made the state proud by wearing the cap of Devbhoomi.

“Today on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has made the culture and tradition of our state proud by wearing the cap of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, adorned with Brahma Kamal," Dhami tweeted.

Last year, PM Modi wore a colourful royal head turban ‘Halari pagh’ during the Republic Day celebrations. It was gifted to him by Jamnagar Royal Family for the event. To complement the ‘paghdi’ PM Modi wore a grey jacket and cream-coloured shawl. He had also worn a saffron bandhej headgear with a tail. A year before that in 2019, PM Modi had worn a yellowish-orange turban o the Republic Day celebrations.

The PM paid tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial and then proceeded to Rajpath where the Republic Day parade is being held. He was welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the National War Memorial on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day.

Earlier in the day PM Modi greeted people on the occasion and tweeted, “Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!”

Posted By: Sugandha Jha