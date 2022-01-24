New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Police on Monday issued guidelines for people attending the 73rd Republic Day celebration on January 26 at Rajpath in Delhi. Delhi Police on Twitter requested all the visitors to Republic Day 2022 celebration to follow all the COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and co-operate with security staff.

As per the issued guidelines, people attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid, and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function.

Police also said that people will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26.

#DelhiPolice requests all the visitors to the #RepublicDay2022 celebration to follow #COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and co-operate with the security staff.@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/7GbLMKTHJB — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 23, 2022

"It is necessary to have both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine. Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate," the Delhi Police tweeted.

It said that children below 15 years of age are not allowed in the function.

Listing the guidelines, the Delhi Police tweeted that the seating blocks will open for visitors at 7 am and requested them to arrive accordingly.

Since parking is limited, visitors have been advised to use a carpool or taxi. They are also requested to carry a valid identity card and cooperate during security checks, it said.

"There will be a provision for depositing remote-controlled car lock keys in each parking area," police tweeted.

On Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed for security duties in the national capital, and anti-terror measures intensified in view of Republic Day.

Also, many other provisions such as counter-drone security and security in and around the area where the Republic Day celebrations will take place have also been secured with the help of the Delhi Police and other agencies, Asthana had said.

Meanwhile, this year the Republic Day Parade 2022 will start with 30 mins delay and will commence at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh