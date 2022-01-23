New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For the 73rd Republic Day, in the 75th year of Independence, the Republic day parade on January 26 will showcase the old and the new era of the Indian Army in terms of uniforms and weapons used while the Beating Retreat ceremony would see the inclusion of a laser mapping and drone show.

Major Vishesh, Contingent Commander of the Parachute Regiment has said, "Donning the new combat uniform at the Republic Day Parade will be a very proud moment for the elite force Parachute Regiment."

This year the the number of troops in marching contingents in the Republic Day parade has been reduced from 144 to 96, said Major General Alok Kakkar on Sunday.

The Major Gen, during the virtual press conference, also said that a "unique" mix of vintage and new equipment will be seen in the mechanised column.The beating Retreat 2022 will be followed by a drone show in which 1,000 drones will take part.

During a press conference in Delhi, the officer who is the Chief of Staff of Delhi Area and would be the second-in-command of the parade said that in order to be able to follow COVID norms, the number of troops in marching contingents in the parade has been reduced from 144 earlier to 96. They will be seen marching in 12 rows and eight columns, he added.

Some other changes in the parade include shortening of the parade for the marching contingents to National Stadium which earlier used to conclude at Red Fort.

"The Republic Day parade which starts from Raisina Hills and goes through Rajpath, India Gate till Red Fort would now only go up to the National Stadium in view of COVID-19 this time. Only tableaux will to up till Red Fort," he said.

This year, the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am but with a 30-minute delay that is at 10:30 am.

More about Republic Day Parade 2022:

There will be 8 contingents of the Indian Armed Forces in the Republic Day Parade, which will include 6 contingents of Army, one each from Air Force and the Navy. The Parachute regiment contingent will wear the new combat uniform with the latest Tavor rifles.

In the parade, in the armour column, you will see PT-76 and Centurion tanks will be shown which took part in 1965 and 1971 wars. This will be followed by the main battle tank Arjun.

A Total 16 marching contingents would be present in the parade. Of these, eight will be of Indian Armed Forces, four of central Armed Police Force, two of NCC and one each of Delhi Police and NSS.

A total of 21 tableaus will be shown in the parade, in which there will be two motor-cycle formations. The women's team will be of BSF and men's team will be of ITBP.

Republic Day Parade 2022 will witness 75 aircraft of the Indian Air Force in 15 formations as flypast.

